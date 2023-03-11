Montana teen featured on 'America's Funniest Videos'

GREAT FALLS — Keilee Edwards of Great Falls recently went viral with a video of her taking a bite of a cattail.

In the video, shot by her friend, Edwards calls it "Nature’s Hot Dog" and takes a large bite of the plant resulting in her being covered in fluffy seed heads.

Her grandmother found it amusing and sent in the video to the long-running TV show "America’s Funniest Videos" for consideration.

To their surprise, the Edwards were selected to appear on the show as one of the three finalists on Feb. 26.

“They ended up contacting us. We had a Zoom call, and then we ended up in second place,” said Keilee.

Her second-place finish netted Keilee a cash prize.

“She won second place, which was $6,000. So I told her, you know, hey, you could either take that money and invest it and wait to 18, let it grow, or buy a vehicle or something,” Keilee's mom Heidi said.

But instead, Keilee wanted to spend the money with her family.

“She actually wants to take us on a trip to Mexico. So we're taking a family vacation in April. We're really close family and do a lot of fun things. She's quite the character. Her and her friends are always doing something funny and I really enjoy being her mom,” said Heidi.

Recounting her experience on the show, Keilee says: “It was really cool because it's like once in a lifetime and I'm very happy that I, like, it occurred. It was fun.”

