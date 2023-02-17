Montana State University sets spring enrollment record

BOZEMAN — Montana State University has set a new spring enrollment record with 15,717 students attending classes this term, as well as seeing the highest fall-to-spring student retention in a decade.

The spring headcount, which is tallied after the 15th day of classes each semester, showed that MSU enrolled 1,954 graduate students and 13,763 undergraduates, including 1,141 students in Gallatin College MSU, which houses the university’s one- and two-year programs. Gallatin College MSU’s enrollment showed a 15% increase over last spring semester.

“For years, we have been working hard not only to attract students to MSU but also to have them persist in their studies so that they can graduate on time,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “The spring enrollment numbers speak of the hard work that students, faculty and staff have invested in our efforts. Commendations are in order, as a student-centric culture of academic excellence and collaboration is evident at MSU.”

In terms of keeping students in school, the university reported that 90.1% of first-year students remained enrolled from fall to spring, a measure known as fall-to-spring retention. This is a 2% increase over the prior spring and the highest rate recorded in the past 10 years.

“Our goal is to have every student who comes to Montana State leave with a degree,” said Chris Kearns, vice president for student success. “MSU offers broad support to help students stay in school and keep on track to graduate.”

One of the university’s most recent supports for students is the new navMSU app, a central platform where students can locate campus resources, call up their class schedules, make appointments with academic advisers and even contact classmates to set up study sessions – all through a student’s mobile phone.

Another important support program is the recently opened Off-Campus Student Life Office in the Strand Union Building, a one-stop shop where students can find help with the transition to living off campus. The office provides information about what to know before signing a lease, help finding roommates and referrals for basic legal services, nutrition and mental health support, childcare and more.

“Helping students secure their basic needs allows them to focus on their studies and on earning their degrees,” Kearns said.

The university also saw a 2% increase in full-time equivalent enrollment, FTE, which tallied 13,858. That FTE number represents the total number of credits taken by all MSU students divided by 15, which is considered a full credit load.

“The university encourages students to take 15 credits, or more, per semester. A strong FTE number is a sign that more students are heeding that advice. Doing so helps them stay on track and graduate in four years,” said Bob Mokwa, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost.

Mokwa pointed to MSU’s Freshman 15 program as one of reasons for increased FTEs. The Freshman 15 is a marketing program that urges students to take at least 15 credits per semester to save money and graduate more quickly. Credits beyond the first 12 per semester do not cost additional tuition, so taking more courses per semester not only helps students graduate on time but can save them thousands of dollars in tuition over their years at MSU.

Other statistics from MSU’s spring enrollment: