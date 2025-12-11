Montana State Hospital nears completion of major safety renovations

WARM SPRINGS - The Montana State Hospital is almost fully remodeled after more than a year of extensive renovations designed to address serious patient safety concerns that led to the loss of federal certification and funding three years ago.

Federal regulators cited significant patient safety issues at the facility, resulting in the hospital losing its federal certification and a substantial amount of federal funding.

The loss of certification prompted state officials to launch a comprehensive renovation project to bring the facility back into compliance with federal standards.

Architects with the Spectrum Group were awarded the contract to oversee the necessary repairs and safety improvements. The project has proven both costly and complex, requiring specialized attention to every detail of the facility's infrastructure.

"Everything right down to the screws have to be considered and often special ordered to ensure the safety of the patients," architect Gary Levine said.

Levine explained that the facility's decline in maintenance was often due to workers being unable to access rooms while patients were present, creating ongoing challenges for routine upkeep and repairs.

The hospital is expected to be fully ready for state officials to begin the recertification process by Dec. 22, marking a significant milestone in the facility's efforts to regain federal certification and restore full operations.