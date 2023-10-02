Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Nov. 1

The annual Montana Millionaire from the Montana Lottery returns on Nov. 1. This year there will be three $1 million grand prizes and an additional 100,000 tickets will be sold.

Last year's tickets sold out after only 29 hours.

Tickets this year go on sale on Nov. 1 at 5:30 a.m. at most convenience stores, gas stations, and other Montana Lottery retailers.

There will be 380,000 tickets sold at $20 each.

There will be two Early Bird prizes; one for $25,000 drawn on Friday, Nov. 24; and one for $100,000 drawn on Friday, Dec. 15.

There will be a total of 4,100 “instant win” tickets worth either $100 or $500 each.

The grand prize drawing for the three $1 million prizes will be on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Last year’s two grand prize tickets were sold in Great Falls and Butte.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.