Montana Millionaire ticket sales begin Wednesday

The annual Montana Millionaire from the Montana Lottery returns Nov. 1. This year there will be three $1 million grand prizes and an additional 100,000 tickets will be sold.

Tickets this year go on sale on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. at most convenience stores, gas stations, and other Montana Lottery retailers.

There will be 380,000 tickets sold this year at $20 each. Last year all of the tickets were sold within just 29 hours.

Montana Lottery director Scott Sales said public feedback was a big factor in determining how to proceed this year.

“Montanans sent a clear message: They love Montana Millionaire and want every opportunity to play. An incremental change wouldn’t be enough, so we’ve gone all in with the biggest increase to the number of tickets we’ve ever done, plus another $1 million grand prize,” Sales said.

There will be two Early Bird prizes this year, one for $25,000 drawn on Nov. 24 and one for $100,000 drawn on Dec. 15.

There will be a total of 4,100 “instant win” tickets worth either $100 or $500 each.

The grand prize drawing for the three $1 million prizes will be on Tuesday, Dec. 26.