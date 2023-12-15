Montana Millionaire draws winning $100K 'Early Bird' ticket

HELENA - The Montana Lottery conducted the second of its two "Early Bird" drawings Friday in the annual Montana Millionaire raffle.

There were two Early Bird prizes this year, one for $25,000 that was drawn on Nov. 24, and one for $100,000 that was drawn Friday.

The winning ticket for the $100,000 prize is #274028. Lottery officials have not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold.

The winning ticket for the $25,000 prize last month was #172886. That ticket was sold at the Albertsons store on Grand Avenue in Billings.

The grand prize drawing for the three separate million-dollar prizes will be on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The Montana Lottery has provided responses to several frequently asked questions: