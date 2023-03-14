Montana Millionaire adding third $1 million prize

HELENA — Montana Millionaire will be growing in 2023 following the record-setting ticket sales of the previous year.

This year’s game will see 100,000 more tickets, increasing the total number of tickets to 380,000, making for three million dollar prizes instead of two. Last year’s grand prize tickets were sold in Great Falls and Butte. While the Great Falls ticket has been claimed, the Butte ticket (#033146) is still out there.

Montana Millionaire sold out in a record-setting 29 hours after going on sale in 2022. Montana Lottery Director Scott Sales said player feedback was a major factor in determining how to proceed this time around.

“Montanans sent a clear message: They love Montana Millionaire and want every opportunity to play,” he said. “An incremental change wouldn’t be enough, so we’ve gone all in with the biggest increase to the number of tickets we’ve ever done, plus another $1 million grand prize.”

Tickets will continue to be $20 with the first tickets going on sale on Nov. 1.