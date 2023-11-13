Montana man set to appear (again) on 'Jeopardy!'

GREAT FALLS — Stuart Crane of Kalispell is getting a second chance to be in “Jeopardy!” as he will compete in the episode that will air on Monday, Nov. 13.

Crane first competed on "Jeopardy!" on the episode that aired on Feb. 4, 2021 - and he won, defeating Gina Damico and returning champion Nicole Kozdron.

He is returning now in the “Wild Card” tournament, which features contestants who won one, two, or three games in previous seasons, and are now competing for a chance to be in the next Tournament of Champions.

Crane will be competing against Emily Fiasco of Missouri and Fred Nelson of California.

A graduate of Helena High School, Crane has lived in Kalispell since 2011 with his wife and two kids. He is also a graduate of Montana State University.

He applied to be a contestant in 2017, and finally got the call to compete for the first time in November 2020.

“You never know when you take the test if you’re good enough or not, some people will take the test and do well enough but just don’t get randomly selected among the many people who pass, so a little bit of luck and a lot of waiting,” Crane said.

"Jeopardy!" airs at 6 p.m. on KTVQ.