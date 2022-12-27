Montana Lottery draws winning numbers for Montana Millionaire grand prizes

The Montana Lottery drew the numbers for the final prizes of the 2022 Montana Millionaire game Tuesday morning.

The prizes include two $1 million prizes and one $100,000 prize.

Here are the winning ticket numbers:

$1 million: #033146

$1 million: #058959

$100,000: #254026

Lottery officials will release the locations where the winning tickets were sold later today. MTN will update you when those locations are released.

Montana Millionaire also includes two "early bird" drawings, one for a prize of $100,000 and one for $25,000.

Here are the early bird winning ticket numbers:

Nov. 25 $100,000 drawing: #080647 (sold in Laurel)

Dec. 16 $25,000 drawing: #269399 (sold in Lincoln)

Montana Millionaire is a game with a fixed number of tickets. The Montana Lottery draws the winning numbers from the tickets sold, guaranteeing a winner.

2022 Montana Millionaire tickets sold in record time; all 280,000 tickets sold out in less than 30 hours.

