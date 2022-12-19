Montana Lottery announces winning ticket for $25K 'early bird' prize

HELENA - The Montana Lottery conducted an "early bird" drawing at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, for a big prize in its annual Montana Millionaire event.

The Montana Lottery hosts two such "early bird" drawings each year ahead of the end-of-year grand prize drawing.

The winning ticket number in Friday's drawing for a $25,000 prize is 269399. The ticket was sold at the Mountain View Co-Op in the town of Lincoln.

The $100,000 drawing was on Nov. 25. The winning ticket for that prize was #080647, and it was sold in the town of Laurel.

There have also been dozens of "instant win" tickets with prizes of up to $500.

The drawing date for the three big prizes (two for $1M, one for $100K) will be between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023. The exact date has not yet been determined.

The 280,000 tickets for this year's event - priced at $20 each - went on sale Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at many convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores across the state; all tickets were sold in less than 30 hours.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings