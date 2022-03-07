Montana lawmaker from Billings passes away

Montana House leadership announced Monday that state Rep. Frank Fleming, R-Billings, has died after what they described as a “long and difficult health battle.”

House Speaker Wylie Galt, Majority Leader Sue Vinton, and Speaker Pro Tem Casey Knudsen released a statement.

“From his work as Chief Federal Probation Officer and Manager at the Job Service to being an integral member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Fleming was dedicated to serving the Billings community and the state of Montana,” they said. “He will be missed and our prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Fleming was appointed to the Legislature in 2018, representing House District 51, the south side of Billings. He was elected to full terms in 2018 and 2020. He had not filed for reelection this year.