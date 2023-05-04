Montana judge suspended for sexual comment

ANACONDA — A state district judge in Anaconda was suspended Tuesday by the Montana Supreme Court for making inappropriate comments last year.

Third Judicial District Judge Ray Dayton is accused of making comments that were sexual in nature about a woman who was a witness in a pending case in August 2022.

Dayton made the comment in the hallway of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse and it was overheard by courthouse employees.

The Supreme Court has suspended Dayton for 30 days without pay and he must appear before the court in Helena on May 11 for a public reprimand.