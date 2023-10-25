Montana hunter kills charging grizzly bear

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reported a hunter killed a grizzly bear at close range in the Gravelly Range on Saturday.

According to an FWP press release, the grizzly charged the hunter who shot and killed the bear in self-defense. The hunter was not injured.

FWP staff visited the scene the next day and confirmed the bear's death. The release said it was a female grizzly with no prior history of conflicts.

"The bear was in good body condition and appeared to be digging a den near where the encounter took place," FWP stated in the release.

An investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is ongoing.