Montana Highway Patrol, wife thankful for support of injured trooper

KALISPELL - The Montana Highway Patrol and Kate Johnson, wife of injured Trooper Lewis Johnson, are expressing their gratitude to medical staff, law enforcement, and the community for their support.

Johnson was seriously injured on Feb. 16 near Eureka while apprehending a suspect following a pursuit.

“The community continues to send love in all forms, and we truly feel it. Our long-term has many unknowns but I’m confident our family will come out of this stronger. Team Johnson forever and always!” said his wife Kate Johnson, who is also a state trooper.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson and his wife Trooper Kate Johnson

MHP spokesman Sgt. Jay Nelson said in a news release that "the team at Logan Health in Kalispell continues to provide excellent care to Trooper Lewis Johnson."

RELATED: Suspect jailed after Montana state trooper injured during chase

Kate Lewis also thanked Lincoln County Deputy Clint Heintz who helped save her husband’s life during the incident.

“Deputy Clint Heintz, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, served with Lewis in the Army National Guard and was the primary unit in Thursday's pursuit of the suspect. Deputy Heintz ultimately saved my husband’s life last Thursday utilizing his combat medic skills. For his brave actions, I am forever grateful,” she said.

Johnson has a long road to recovery ahead, the press releases states, adding: "Montanans and others from across the country have continued to show their support through prayers and donations that will help with expenses related to his recovery."

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson and family

Anyone interested in sending a monetary donation to support the Johnson family can do so through GoFundMe or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356 Chester, MT 59522. Anyone interested in fundraising opportunities can email johnsonfamilystrong2023@outlook.com.

The GoFundMe page says that Lewis sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma. More than $172,000 has been raised on the page in support of Johnson and his family.

Jason Allen Miller, 41, of Eureka is being held on a no-bond warrant. He appeared in Lincoln County Justice Court on a felony warrant for absconding from parole after a conviction for drug possession and theft.