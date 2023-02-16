UPDATE: Montana Highway Patrol trooper run over during Lincoln County pursuit

UPDATE: 4:41 p.m. - Feb. 16, 2023

EUREKA - We are learning additional information about a Thursday afternoon incident that sent a Montana Highway Patrol trooper to the hospital.

Montana Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jay Nelson says MHP was assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in a vehicle pursuit on Highway 37.

The incident began shortly after 2:30 p.m. approximately 10 miles southwest of Eureka.

Nelson says that during the pursuit, an MHP trooper was run over by the suspect vehicle.

The trooper is in stable condition and has been flown by air ambulance to Logan Health in Kalispell.

All of the people in the suspect vehicle were apprehended.

The Montana Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation has been asked to lead the investigation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the MHP will be assisting in the probe.

(first report: 3:53 p.m. - Feb. 16, 2023)

A Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper was injured during an incident on Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County.

MHP spokesman Sgt. Jay Nelson tells MTN News that the trooper was not shot although gunshots were fired.

The injured trooper is in stable condition and has been flown to Logan Health in Kalispell for treatment.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says at least one suspect is in custody.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is assisting Lincoln County law enforcement with the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Eureka area.

Developing story. Check back for updates.