Montana Heritage Center opens in Helena after decades of planning and construction

HELENA — After nearly two decades of planning and five years of construction, the Montana Heritage Center is officially open, connecting thousands of people each year to Montana's rich history through unique and immersive exhibits.

State leaders, donors, the Montana Historical Society, and hundreds from the community gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the milestone.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Governor Greg Gianforte marked the milestone with a speech before an official ribbon-cutting.

“To be at the point where we are able to share that vision and the execution of that vision with the public is just incredibly exciting,” said Molly Kruckenberg, director of the Montana Historical Society.

Funding for the $107 million project came from a combination of private donations and grants from 1,300 donors, state funds, and bonds.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News In the foyer, landscape-inspired decor hangs from the ceiling, directing visitors to the Homeland Gallery.

The Heritage Center is 165,000 square feet, which includes the extensive renovation of the state history museum and the addition of the new building.

“That focus on immersion is a way to engage with people and make them inspired to learn more,” Kruckenberg said.

Now, more of the Montana Historical Society collections can be displayed to share more stories and voices of Montanans throughout history.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A Minerva coach is one of the largest artifacts on display at the Montana Heritage Center.

“I hope that visitors understand that history can be complicated and there are lots of different perspectives, and so maybe people can think about their lives and how they are fitting into the story here,” said Amanda Trum, the center's curator of collections.

The space includes the Homeland gallery, which walks visitors through seven time periods, Charles M Russell Gallery, Changing Gallery, the outdoor habitats trail, gift shop, and Norms Café operated by Dive Bakery.

“How important the landscape is in informing who we are, who we were, who we are today, and where we are going in the future, and using our galleries as a way to explore that,” Kruckenberg said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A section of the Homeland Gallery is designated and curated by Montana's sovereign nations.

Another key element is the representation of tribal nations throughout the museum, including a smudge room and flag display.

“So often I think indigenous voices are left out of history exhibits and textbooks and that kind of thing, and so you know we are really happy to be able to work with them to share more complete and well-rounded stories,” Trum said.

Admission is free, and that’s for good reason.

“It is our efforts to make sure that people can come and visit whenever they are here to make the building and our history as accessible as possible,” Kruckenberg said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Homeland Gallery guides visitors through seven time periods, beginning in the Ice Age.

The museum officially opens to the public on Dec. 3, with the doors open seven days a week.

Montana Heritage Center Hours:

Monday-Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

There will be a three-day grand opening celebration on June 25 through June 28 next year in partnership with VisitHelena, the Helena Chamber of Commerce, and cultural institutions.

