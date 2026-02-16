Montana gas prices rise 2.1¢ per gallon

MISSOULA – Gas prices have risen 2.1¢ per gallon over the last week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.72 per gallon as of Monday, Feb. 16.

Prices in Montana are unchanged from a month ago and stand 32¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6¢ per gallon in the last week, to an average of $2.87.

The national average is up 4.9¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Montana was priced at $2.52 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.09 per gallon.

