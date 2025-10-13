Montana gas prices drop 4.9¢ per gallon

MISSOULA - Gas prices have continued to fall in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average prices have fallen 4.9¢ per gallon over the last week to an average of $3.07 as of Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Prices in Montana are 14.2¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 6.4¢ over the past week to $3.02 per gallon as of Monday. The national average has dropped 13.7¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.4¢ lower than a year ago.

“Americans appear to be on the cusp of seeing the national average drop below $3 per gallon for the first time in years, as prices have fallen across the vast majority of the country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.78 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.19.