Montana families of children with special needs asked to complete OPI survey

HELENA — The Office of Public Instruction is asking parents and families to complete a short survey on Education Savings Accounts for students with special needs and disabilities.

The survey aims to help the OPI understand how many families may be interested in the program.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 393, which established a Montana special needs Equal Opportunity Education Savings Account Program.

Families with children who have federally listed disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act qualify and must be enrolled at participating private, qualified school that meets state requirements for the 2024-2025 school year.

According to the OPI, about 14% of the student population in Montana, or about 21,000 children, receive special education.