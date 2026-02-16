Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees

GREAT FALLS — Montana’s ranching and rodeo legacy was front and center in Great Falls this weekend.
The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcomed its 2026 class of inductees, honoring men, women, businesses, and traditions that helped shape the state’s Western heritage.
Here is the list of inductees:
District 1
Betty Lorraine (Blair) Steele
William C. "Billy" Knorr
District 2
Jordan Matched Bronc Ride
Judd Twitchell
District 3
George Albert Pitman
Thomas Ray "Tom" Larsen
District 4
Edmond C. "Ed" Solomon
Ervin George Watson
District 5
Charlotte (Johnson) Barry
Walter "Blackie" Wetzel (Siks-A-Num)
District 6
Charlie Russell Chew Choo
Gerald R. "Jerry" Petersen
District 7
John Will Small
Paul L. "Spike" Van Cleve III
District 8
Edward F. "Ed" Lamb & George W. Lamb
Ron Mills
District 9
Brainard Ranch
Jock & Jamie Doggett
District 10
Majestic Valley Arena
T.E. "Buddy" Westphal
District 11
George Gogas
Marvin F. Bell
District 12
Montana Mad Hatters
William F. "Bill" Murphy