Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees

GREAT FALLS — Montana’s ranching and rodeo legacy was front and center in Great Falls this weekend.

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcomed its 2026 class of inductees, honoring men, women, businesses, and traditions that helped shape the state’s Western heritage.

Here is the list of inductees:

District 1

Betty Lorraine (Blair) Steele

William C. "Billy" Knorr

District 2

Jordan Matched Bronc Ride

Judd Twitchell

District 3

George Albert Pitman

Thomas Ray "Tom" Larsen

District 4

Edmond C. "Ed" Solomon

Ervin George Watson

District 5

Charlotte (Johnson) Barry

Walter "Blackie" Wetzel (Siks-A-Num)

District 6

Charlie Russell Chew Choo

Gerald R. "Jerry" Petersen

District 7

John Will Small

Paul L. "Spike" Van Cleve III

District 8

Edward F. "Ed" Lamb & George W. Lamb

Ron Mills

District 9

Brainard Ranch

Jock & Jamie Doggett

District 10

Majestic Valley Arena

T.E. "Buddy" Westphal

District 11

George Gogas

Marvin F. Bell