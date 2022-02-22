Montana counselor discusses seasonal depression

Seasonal depression may be impacting you — or some you know right now.

Montana — as well as the nation — is fighting yet another pandemic, but this time, it's a war within ourselves. Mental health has been on a decline in America for quite some time, add that with seasonal depression and the results may be overwhelming.

“As a society, we don't do well in isolation,” noted Alluvion Health clinical counselor Julie Trosper.

But that's exactly what we have been living in for over two years now. “We are having a mental health crisis, depression and anxiety rates are definitely on the rise," Trosper noted.

With overall mental health already at a staggering low, seasonal depression is now being taxed on too. Trosper explained some of the main reasons behind season depression in Montana.

“Here in Montana because our days are so short and our winters are harsh and so we have a lot more dark times and self and because of that you know it affects our melatonin rates it affects our serotonin we get that low vitamin D that can also help us with seasonal depression.”

According to Trosper, her practice begins to pick up in October and will remain steady until about March.

“I've noticed we no we’re just kinda getting a handle on it now we had a waiting list for a little bit and even when we would try to get people in with other providers they have long waiting list too.”

Trosper recommends beginning to begin taking extra doses of Vitamin D as the winter picks up and can serve as a preventative.

“You don't need to pull up your boots, you're not a weak person," Trosper said.