Montana community rallies to help family devastated by deadly crash

GREAT FALLS — A community is reeling after Nanna Flesch of Shelby died in a crash, and her three children were seriously injured.

The head-on collision happened on Friday in Sioux County, Neb. According to KNEB, at about 7:25 p.m., two pickup trucks, each pulling a loaded livestock trailer, collided on Highway 20 east of Harrison in the northwest corner of the state.

Both drivers died at the scene. The eastbound vehicle was driven by 42-year-old Nanna. The other vehicle was driven by 67-year-old Ruth Smathers of Lost Springs, Wyo.

Flesch’s three children - Preslee, Jagger, and Lennon - suffered serious injuries. One child was taken to a hospital in Denver. The other children were taken to a hospital in Chadron, and one was then transferred to a hospital in Rapid City.

Flesch worked as a realtor for Corder & Associates. The agency posted on Facebook: "Her hard-work ethic, trust and loyalty to everyone she knew was her key to success. Her focus always remained with her family. Everything she did was for them and they were the center of her world. We are all beyond blessed to have been a part of her life and family."

Now people are rallying to help support Nanna’s husband and their children.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family. It says in part:

Nanna was a one in a million. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to do anything to help someone. She was the best mom to three great kids that will sadly miss her forever. As of Sunday night, Preslee has been released, Jagger may get released Monday (3/28) and Lennon’s release date is still TBD.

Click here if you would like to make a donation .

In addition, a Facebook page called Flesch Family Benefit has been created to coordinate support:

Travis Clark and Sanna Halverson Clark are setting up a benefit account at Jeff's bank. We will have those details tomorrow. There will also be an online auction through AngusLive, we are collecting lot donations now. If you are interested in donating please contact Jena Lee Wagner or Jordyn Wagner at 406-670-9618 or comment below and she will get ahold of you.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.