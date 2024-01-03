Montana Capitol evacuated after threat, threats reported at multiple state capitols

UPDATE 10:15 a.m. - Sgt. Jay Nelson said a K-9 team has swept the building and cleared it. The Capitol is again open to the public and staff have returned.

"In response to this morning’s bomb threat at the Montana State Capitol, Department of Administration General Services has been working closely with local law enforcement officials. A sweep has been completed, and the threat was found to not be credible. The building has been reopened to the public," said a spokesperson for the Department of Administration.

ORIGINAL STORY - Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson confirmed that the Montana State Capitol has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

MHP troopers evacuated staff and visitors to the Capitol.

The threat came in around 8:30 a.m.

Montana is one of several states that received threats at their state capitol buildings on Wednesday morning. Those other states include Connecticut, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgia and Mississippi.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we have more information.

