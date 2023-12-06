Montana Air National Guard briefly placed in lockdown in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing near the Great Falls International Airport was briefly placed in lockdown after receiving several “hostile phone calls” starting at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The calls included threats to base personnel, according to a news release from the MT ANG.

The installation implemented Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Delta - the highest threat level - a few minutes later due to the danger that the threat may have been near the installation’s main gate.

Security Forces personnel determined that the threat was not in proximity to the installation and leaders decided to to lift FPCON Delta, and at 9:08 a.m. implemented FPCON Charlie, which is slightly less restrictive than Delta.

During the activation of FPCON Delta, the 120th Airlift Wing was hosting Leadership High School. All students, faculty, and staff were safely and securely placed in Shelter in Place and escorted off base by Security Forces personnel at 10 a.m.

As of 10:22 a.m., all Title 5 employees and civilian contractors were directed to leave the installation immediately.

The incident was reported to the FBI, which told Air National Guard officials that the phone number used to make the threats has also been used numerous times in seven to eight other states.

The FBI also said that no action by the caller has occurred in previous cases.