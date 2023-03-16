Missoula woman reflects on time as Jeopardy! contestant

MISSOULA - Wednesday night's Jeopardy! featured Gwen Lockman of Missoula.

Lockman's parents and grandparents threw a huge watch party in Missoula to celebrate her fulfilling a long-time goal by appearing on the popular game show.

Emily Brown Lockman's family and friends gather at Paradise Falls in Missoula for a Jeopardy! watch party

In fact, Lockman's family was a major inspiration for her going on the show.

“My family always watched Jeopardy! when I was growing up. Forever and ever and ever I don’t remember not knowing what Jeopardy! was. Both my parents and my grandparents really enjoy it," Lockman said.

“As a family, we have watched Jeopardy! since Gwen’s been born," said her father, Clem Lockman. "And one day she said, 'I wanna be on Jeopardy!' Today she was on Jeopardy!”

Lockman shared what it was like being in the studio and filming live.

“It goes a lot faster than I thought it would, I’ll say that much," she said. "And I would say any one of us would’ve known two-thirds of every single board. Like that’s not a question. But it really comes down to the buzzer game and that’s where it gets really tricky.”

She even practiced her buzzer techniques before her appearance by clicking a pen while watching the show.

The energy was high at the watch party. Lockman’s father said her friends and family were all "walkin’ on cloud nine."

Jeopardy Productions, Inc. Gwen gets an answer right on Jeopardy!

The game was close throughout the first round, but the returning champion, who was on a six-day win streak, pulled away in the end.

Lockman’s run on Jeopardy! may be over but no matter the result she has a very proud family and the community was excited to see a local in the limelight.