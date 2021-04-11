Missoula Police report fatal crash on Russell St. Bridge Saturday

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department responded to a fatal incident on the Russell Street Bridge Saturday night.

According to shift commander Sgt. Mike Hebert, one vehicle was going the wrong way on the bridge with no headlights at a highway speed. The vehicle struck another vehicle going the right way on the bridge.

Hebert told MTN News the two occupants of the wrong-way vehicle died, and a woman driving the struck vehicle was transported to St. Patrick Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the incident at around 11:15 Saturday night.

Herbert said he is unaware of any damage to the bridge at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

MTN News will keep you updated as more information is released.