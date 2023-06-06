Missoula officials close some public areas to overnight camping

MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council voted Monday night 9-to-1 to adopt an emergency ordinance closing parks, trails and conservation lands to overnight camping, citing public safety, the Missoula Current reports.

The passing of the ordinance means that city parks in Missoula will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

People on both sides of the issue voiced concerns over growing camping in the city. Some in attendance argued that parks should be open to all users at all hours regardless of safety concerns. Others said there is a growing public health and safety risk posed by portions of the city's homeless population.

Officials said Monday's decision brings the city in line with the mandates of a recent decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which requires adequate shelter space before moving homeless campers from public property unless public health and safety are at risk.

Council member Daniel Carlino voted against the emergency ordinance while council member Kristen Jordan declined to vote.

Meanwhile, the United Way of Missoula County is looking for the public's help in asking city and county leaders to fund a year-round emergency shelter in next year's budget.

Susan Hay Patrick, United Way's chief executive officer, writes that since the April 10, 2023, closure of Missoula's emergency winter shelter on Johnson Street, dozens of people were left with nowhere to go.

United Way reports an average of 116 people a night used the shelter over the winter.

But since its closure — along with the added impacts of low vacancy rates, a lack of affordable housing, and high demand of shelter services in Missoula — many have turned to their vehicles or camping in public spaces.

United Way is asking community members to sign a letter requesting Missoula leaders include funding for a year-round shelter in their next budget. The letter is due by June 10.

The City of Missoula provided the following information ahead of Monday's council vote:

Frequently Asked Questions • June 5, 2023



Fast Facts:

Parks are essential community assets which are open to all residents.

MMC 12.40, “City Parks”, currently conflicts with a U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling because it prohibits camping on all public lands in the City.

The change is specifically related to health and safety in City parks and trails; it is not intended to be a solution to Missoula’s housing crisis.

The City is working with community partners to expand emergency shelter options for unhoused residents.

Additional information regarding the emergency ordinance from the City of Missoula can be found here.