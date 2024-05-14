Missoula County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal Highway 93 crash

LOLO — A Missoula County sheriff's deputy was injured and another person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that shut down a section of U.S. Highway 93 south of Lolo.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said the deputy was involved in the crash that happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 80.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was taken to an area hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and Lake County Sheriff’s Office will serve as the coroner.

No further information was immediately released.