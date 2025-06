Missoula City Council adopts Pride flag as official city flag

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council adopted a resolution on Monday night that makes the Pride flag an official flag of the city of Missoula, making it the only official city flag currently.

The action comes in light of a recent Montana law that bans Pride flags from being flown from government buildings and schools.

HB 819 allows for the flying of “official historical flags of the United States,” and the law gives the example of the Gadsden flag.

During discussion, council member Mike Nugent pointed out that under that definition, the Confederate flag would also be considered a historical flag of the United States.

Community members who showed up in support of the resolution also stated that the Pride flag, along with all its variations, is also a historical flag.

“This bill was heard before our Judiciary Committee in the House session. We argued vociferously that the Pride flag was certainly a historical flag and that it was very important,” said state Rep. Melody Cunningham, D-Missoula.

HB 819 also allows for the flying of an official municipal flag however, and with the adoption of the resolution, the Pride flag is now an official municipal flag and can be flown in any government building and school, something that the city says is legal under the law's vague wording.

“It's an interpretation of what does it mean to be an official flag of the City of Missoula. If the bill wanted to clearly prohibit cities from adopting official flags that may also express political viewpoints or something, they could have done that. But they didn't clearly do that in the bill,” said Missoula City Attorney Ryan Sudbury.

And while the council was deciding whether to adopt the resolution, members of the public showed up in strong support during public comment.

“I didn't get to grow up in a place where things like queer people were talked about, or pride flags were allowed. I almost was not here at this point in my life, so I want you to consider how many lives you can save through simple actions,” said one community member.

“Never been prouder to say that I’m in Missoula. The action was quick. It was devastating to hear that colleagues were being told to take their Pride flags down. And I was feeling a moment of serious despair and, how quickly we all organized,” said another community member who is a second-grade teacher.

Two members of the public and two council members expressed opposition to the resolution, stating that it was picking sides in a political fight.

“I assume y'all are having to approve this flag. Have you approved the United States flag of the United States?” said one community member who spoke during public comment.

On top of the Pride flag being adopted as an official city flag, the council also voted to adopt increased parking violation fees for repeat offenders.