Missoula celebrates Small Business Saturday by filling stores

MISSOULA — With Thanksgiving over, and Black Friday in the rear view mirror, Small Business Saturday has the spotlight. And Downtown Missoula was a very busy place.

A confirmed 40 businesses are participating in Small Business Saturday this year.

Main Street is hustling and bustling on this Small Business Saturday. What started in 2010 by a big corporation, has only taken off. And in Missoula, the “put your money where your heart is” campaign is at the center of it all.

“It’s really is truly about community and coming together and connecting again,” said Kristen Sackett, Downtown Missoula Partnership marketing and events director.

Sackett says Small Business Saturday, not only “puts our money where our heart is”, but makes our community stronger.

“If we support them and make them stronger, that only makes our entire community stronger,” Sackett told MTN News.

So, what are the perks to shopping small this holiday season?

Most shops are decorated for Christmas and have some deals going on, but the best thing about shopping small is supporting our friends, family and neighbors.

“Really the fact that you walk through their door is what means the most to them, and hopefully you're going to find something that is unique and different and something you didn't know you're looking for," said Sackett.

Even if you missed the designated Small Business Saturday, you can still come downtown and find the perfect gift.