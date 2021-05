The Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 32-year-old Jamie Ann Spurzem.

Spurzem is 5 foot 1, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is experiencing a mental health crisis and has left her home.

Authorities do no know where she might be headed at this time, and they are concerned for her welfare.

If you have any information on her location, please call the Butte Silver Bow LEA at 406 497-1120 or call 911.