Missing Missoula man found dead in Idaho crash

Authorities in Idaho have discovered the body of a missing Missoula man in Boise County in a vehicle at the bottom of a steep embankment.

Michael Edward Lopez, 71, was reported missing Nov. 10 after he left Missoula en route to Caldwell, Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

Searchers discovered the body in his green Dodge Ram pickup off of state Highway 21 about four miles south of Lowman, Idaho. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho police said Lopez's cell phone had pinged at a nearby tower. His pickup was spotted by a private helicopter crew, which aided Boise County sheriff's deputies in the search.

Lopez was identified by the Boise County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.