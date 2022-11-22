Missing Endangered Person alert issued for mother and newborn, Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued in Madison County for 36-year-old Laura Mae Sprinkle and her newborn baby.

Laura is 5'3" and 130 pounds. She has Brown hair and green eyes.

Laura was believed to have given birth on either November 17 or November 18 at a hotel in Madison County. It is believed that neither Laura nor the baby received medical treatment.

Laura was known to be traveling with 37-year-old Sean Aaron Gary.

Sean is 6'3" and 185 pounds. He has Brown hair and brown eyes.

They are known to be traveling in an 80’s or 90’s brown class C motor home with Montana 51 county plates.

There is a concern for Laura and her baby’s well-being. If you have any information on Laura or her baby, contact Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 406-843-5301.