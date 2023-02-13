Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Montana girl

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 6-year-old Kimberly Chiefstick, a Native American female child, 3 foot 5 inches, 45 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Kimberly was last seen wearing a pink Calvin Kline shirt and purple and white leggings, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

At approximately 5 p.m., Kimberly was abducted by her non-custodial grandmother Dimathy Robertson. They are believed to be in an older, grey Toyota Forerunner, unknown license plate, and possibly en route to Helena.

There is concern for Kimberly's welfare as she does not have her required medication.

If you have any information, please call the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement Agency at 406 563-5241.