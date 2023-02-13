Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for abducted Montana teen

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 15-year-old Tayler Whiteman, a Native American male, 5 foot 9, 155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Tayler was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and gray sweatpants, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

At 6 p.m. he was abducted by his non-custodial grandparents Norma and Channis Whiteman. They are in a silver 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 4-door pickup with Montana license plate HRSES. They are possibly en route to Billings.

If you have any information, please call Fort Belknap Tribal Police at 406 353-2933.