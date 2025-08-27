Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 6-week-old Flathead County infant

Flathead County Sheriff's Office
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Flathead County Sherrif's Office for 6-week-old Julian Amon. The infant is with non-custodial parents 25-year-old Breanna Breen and 24-year-old Quentin Amon
KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 6-week-old infant believed to be with his non-custodial parents.

Julian Amon has brown eyes, weighs approximately 11.5 pounds and is white. The infant is believed to be with non-custodial parents, 25-year-old Breanna Breen and 24-year-old Quentin Amon.

They may be traveling in a blue 2003 Toyota Matrix with Montana license plate 7-29265D or a red 1999 Ford Escort with Montana license plate 7-07008D.

Julian is believed to be in danger because of family history and the circumstances of the disappearance.

Anyone with information should call 406-952-3790 or 911.

