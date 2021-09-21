Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 58-year-old Missoula woman

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Penny Elizabeth Bridgeman at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Penny, 58, has been missing since Aug. 24th.

The advisory says that Penny suffers from an intellectual disability that has her functioning at a rate similar to a 12-year-old.

Her cell phone pinged on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Butte at around 11:30 a.m. but attempts to locate her have not been successful.

There is no known direction of travel or description of what she was last seen wearing.

Penny is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Penny, please call Missoula Police at 406-552-6300, or call 911.