Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for Lake County man

POLSON - Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen on Wednesday.

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff's Office for 86-year-old Charles Sanders.

Sanders is 5'6" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a light and dark plaid shirt with a dark vest over it, dark-colored pants, and a black ‘Dave Smith’ hat.

courtesy image

Sanders was last seen on video leaving the store in St Ignatius at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The MEPA states he has early-stage dementia and requires medications.

Sanders is driving a white Ford F-350 flatbed truck with Montana license plate AALP9501 and has his dog Megan with him.

He requires hearing aids to hear so may be very hard of hearing if they have quit.

The alert states there is concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information about Charles Sanders is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301 or call 911.