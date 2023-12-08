Watch Now
Update: Missing and Endangered Person Advisory canceled for Great Falls teen

Posted at 10:39 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 12:52:34-05

Update 10:50 a.m.

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled. Authorities said the girl has been found and is safe. No other information was released.

__________________________________________

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 17-year-old Paige McAtee at the request of the Great Falls Police Department.

Paige is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a baby blue sweater and bright pink leggings.

She is believed to be with Koleton Custer, a 30-year-old man who is 5-foot, 6-inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are in a dark blue 2003 Nissan Murano with Montana plates 2-88092B and possibly headed to Billings.

Paige texted a third party saying that she did not want to go with Koleton and was scared.

If you have any information about McAtee or Custer, you're asked to call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8599, or call 911.

