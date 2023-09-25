Miss Montana USA and Miss Montana Teen USA compete for national title

GREAT FALLS — It was nearly five months ago when Miss Montana USA and Miss Montana Teen USA were crowned.

Mady Rigg was crowned Miss Montana USA, while the crown for Miss Montana Teen USA was handed to Ava Williams.

A major accomplishment winning your own state, but the two aren't stopping there. On Sept. 28, Ava will be competing for Miss Teen USA, while Mady will attempt to win the title as Miss USA on Sept. 29 in Reno, Nevada.

"It's so exciting," Rigg said. "I can't believe that it's finally here again. This is actually my second time getting to represent Montana at the national level. I also got to compete at Miss Teen USA. I don't know what the statistics are and being able to do it twice, but I feel like the luckiest girl in Montana for sure."

Rigg, a Kalispell native, has been involved in pageants since her Junior year of High School. She was involved in DECA as well as other speaking competitions.

She was crowned Miss Montana Teen USA in 2014.

"I made my return back to the pageant world this year," she said. "I just wanted another chance to represent Montana and do it with a little more experience under my belt, and a little bit more perspective, growth, and just see what I can do, and take one more chance to represent the Big Sky State."

Williams, a Billings native, graduated with a 4.3 GPA. She started her own non-profit called "Bags of Books" which puts books into the homes of low-income children across Montana. She is also working on obtaining her private pilot's license, with the goal of being a flight surgeon in the United States Air Force.

"Ava is one of the sweetest parts this year," Rigg said. "Having been in her role myself, I'm so happy and excited for her. She's just the sweetest and most amazing, kind representative that I can think of in our state. She just started at MSU-Billings and she's on the cheer team. She's taking a heavy courseload in biology ... She is one of the most impressive people I know, and she has a really strong chance to impress the whole country this week and show people what Montana is all about ... Ava and I are really excited for this opportunity and to show people what Montana is all about."

A "People's Choice" vote is also available to help the two advance to the semifinals.

Miss Montana USA: https://missusa.com/peoples-choice/

Miss Montana Teen USA: https://missteenusa.com/peoples-choice/

