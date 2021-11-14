MHP reports fatal crash in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — A 42-year old woman died in a motorcycle crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday evening.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was heading east on Jefferson Street at a "high rate of speed."

The MHP says the driver laid the motorcycle onto its left side and it slid off the right edge of the road, hitting wooden curbing and a steel post.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The MHP says that the woman was not wearing a helmet, and that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



According to the MHP, the crash was reported at about 6:35 p.m.

It happened along Grant Drive.

No other details are available at this point.