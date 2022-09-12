Mermaid helps scuba divers clean up in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - You may have crossed paths with a mermaid Sunday if you were at or near Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls.

That’s Mermaid Kassandra , one of the mermaids at the Sip ‘N Dip Lounge .

When she's not entertaining guests at the lounge, she works to spread the message about clean watersheds throughout Montana: “Cleaning Montana’s water; that’s my goal today.”

But she wasn't the only one maneuvering through the spring - A To Z Scuba and the Electric City Dive Club partnered with the park, as they have done for years.

Mike Lukas, owner of A To Z Scuba and member of Electric City Dive Club, said: “We are cleaning out the invasive species here in Giant Springs. It gives native trout that are in the spring a nicer habitat to swim around in.”

Lukas said that for the public who walked by to watch the divers clean the spring that those outside of the water can help educate on diver safety.

There was a “Diver Down” buoy that he says is commonly used when divers who are below the surface. He added that boaters and other recreators should stay away from buoys that say "diver down" for the safety of the diver below surface.

Lukas noted that there are more scuba divers in Montana than you may think.

Mermaid Kassandra also shared her message and posed for photos with children during the event.

