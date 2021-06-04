Meet ZooMontana's Colombian red tailed boa constrictor (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — We met up with Jeff the Nature Guy from ZooMontana to learn about a Colombian red tailed boa constrictor that calls the zoo home.

The typical Colombian red tail boa size is between 6' and 10' in length when kept in captivity -- sometimes even longer.

A female Colombian red tail boa can grow to be between 7' and 10' long while males will usually stop growing after they reach 6' to 8'.

The zoo, which is located off the I-90 Zoo Drive exit in Billings -- is open daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Masks are required in the zoo's gift shop, restrooms, and indoor exhibits. Masks are available for $.50 if needed.