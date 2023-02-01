Mechanical issue prompts ski lift evacuation at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH – Riders were evacuated from a malfunctioning ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Wednesday.

According to a social media post, Chair 4 had to be stopped due to a mechanical issue at 9:40 a.m. and riders were evacuated by rope.

Everyone was safely removed from Chair 4 by approximately 12:35 p.m. “We're committed to trying to remedy their situations,” the post reads.

Chairs 7, 8 and 11 and the Bigfoot T-Bar were also stopped so that staff could assist with the evacuation on Chair 4.

Additionally, Chair 2 didn't run on Wednesday.

This is not the first time there has been an issue with a lift this winter at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Mechanical issues with a ski lift forced people to be evacuated on Dec. 28, 2022. Chairs 1 and 2 were closed following that incident.