PHILIPSBURG - The Granite County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen in the Drummond area.

Joseph Musekamp, 59, was last seen on March 24 leaving the Drummond area driving a gray 2005 Ford Taurus station wagon.

Musekamp is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes

Anyone with information about Joseph is asked to contact the Granite County Sheriff's Office at 406-859-3251.