Man dies in Lake County vehicle crash

A Bigfork man died in a vehicle crash on MT Highway 83 near Ferndale early Sunday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the 50-year-old man was traveling southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on MT-83 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The man overcorrected to the left, causing the Wrangler to roll at least three and a half times before coming to rest on the driver's side. The man was not wearing his seat belt. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions were damp, according to the report, and speed is suspected as a factor.

The report did not identify the man, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.