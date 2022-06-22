Man dies in Flathead River rafting accident

WEST GLACIER - A man died Tuesday afternoon in a rafting accident in Northwest Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the man died following a rafting accident on the Flathead River.

Heino said a call came in late Tuesday afternoon of a man who fell out of his raft north of West Glacier.

Flathead County Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air responded and found the man deceased near the Blankenship Bridge.

Heino said the man's identity is not being released at this time.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks offers water safety advice at https://fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating/safety.