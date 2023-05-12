Man dies in crash while fleeing law enforcement in Stillwater County

COLUMBUS - A man died late Thursday following a crash south of Columbus.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:28 p.m. when a man driving a Ford F-350 was fleeing from Stillwater County deputies northbound on Highway 78 near Whitebird Creek Road.

"The vehicle made a violent motion then drifted off the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed," the patrol said in a press release issued Friday.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the truck, was ejected. He died at the scene.

The cause of death and the driver's identity remained under investigation pending a coroner's report, the patrol said.

No other information has been released.