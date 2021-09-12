Man dies after his ATV was struck by a train in Valley County

A Wolf Point man died early Sunday morning in Oswego after his ATV was struck by an oncoming train, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

An MHP crash report states the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday. The 27-year-old man was traveling southbound on a Honda 4-wheeler near the intersection of 6th Street and C Street in Oswego.

A westbound train struck the 4-wheeler as the man was driving across the railroad tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report stated there are "unknown factors" at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.