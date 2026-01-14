Man burned in Flathead firewood company fire dies at hospital

KALISPELL — The man who was severely burned in a massive fire late last month at a Flathead firewood company has passed away.

A message on a GoFundMe page dedicated to mill worker Aaron Walker states he died on Sunday at a specialized burn facility in Salt Lake City.

Walker's medical team decided to remove life-sustaining tubes and transition to comfort care so he could pass away peacefully, according to the GoFundMe page.

Walker suffered severe burns during the December 30th fire at Montana Timberline Firewood Company just north of Kalispell.

The fire destroyed the processing structure on the property.

The cause remains under investigation.

RELATED: 1 critically injured in blaze at firewood business near Kalispell

WATCH PREVIOUS FIRE COVERAGE BELOW: